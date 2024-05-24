Search

BusinessTop News

Significant progress made towards Pakistan loan talks: IMF

Web Desk
10:00 AM | 24 May, 2024
Significant progress made towards Pakistan loan talks: IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission and Pakistan have made notable progress towards reaching a staff-level agreement for an extended fund facility (EFF), the IMF announced on Friday.

Following the completion of a short-term $3 billion programme last month, which helped Pakistan avoid a sovereign debt default, the IMF has initiated discussions with Islamabad on a new loan programme.

An IMF team, led by mission chief Nathan Porter, concluded in-person discussions with Pakistani authorities on Thursday after arriving in Pakistan on May 13, according to an IMF statement.

“The mission and the authorities will continue policy discussions virtually over the coming days, aiming to finalise discussions, including the financial support needed to underpin the authorities’ reform efforts from the IMF and Pakistan’s bilateral and multilateral partners,” Porter said.

The statement highlighted that Pakistan’s reform programme aims to transition the country from economic stabilization to robust, inclusive, and resilient growth.

Pakistani authorities plan to strengthen public finances by improving domestic revenue mobilisation through fairer taxation, while also increasing spending on human capital, social protection, and climate resilience. Other goals include ensuring energy sector viability, reducing energy costs, maintaining low and stable inflation through appropriate monetary and exchange rate policies, improving public service provision via restructuring and privatisation of state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and promoting private sector development by securing a level playing field for investment and enhancing governance.

Porter termed the discussions “fruitful” and confirmed that the IMF and Pakistani authorities would continue policy discussions virtually to finalise the agreement, including securing the necessary financial support from the IMF and Pakistan’s bilateral and multilateral partners.

Pakistan is expected to seek at least $6 billion under the new programme and request additional financing from the IMF under the Resilience and Sustainability Trust.

The IMF has emphasized that prioritizing reforms to rejuvenate the Pakistani economy is more critical than the size of the new loan package being negotiated. Earlier this month, the IMF warned that downside risks for the Pakistani economy remain exceptionally high.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:00 AM | 24 May, 2024

Significant progress made towards Pakistan loan talks: IMF

08:56 AM | 24 May, 2024

CDA demolishes portion of PTI’s central office in Islamabad

12:25 AM | 24 May, 2024

Pakistan to pay $2.5 million to families of Chinese engineers killed ...

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB ...

09:00 AM | 23 May, 2024

Pakistan blocks over 9,000 SIMs of non-filers

10:42 AM | 22 May, 2024

Tens of thousands attend funeral for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ...

Most viewed

08:09 PM | 21 May, 2024

CCTV footage of attack on Raoof Hasan goes viral

11:45 PM | 21 May, 2024

PTI President Parvez Elahi walks free from Kot Lakhpat Jail as LHC ...

07:39 PM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistan announces launch of multi-mission communication satellite ...

10:42 AM | 21 May, 2024

Pakistan's FY25 defence budget to rise by 19pc to Rs 2.152 trillion: ...

10:58 AM | 21 May, 2024

Forging pathways to inclusivity: BOP, LGISE unite for special ...

12:47 PM | 21 May, 2024

Ogra proposes cut in gas prices

Advertisement

Latest

10:00 AM | 24 May, 2024

Significant progress made towards Pakistan loan talks: IMF

Gold & Silver

02:16 PM | 23 May, 2024

Gold price falls by whooping Rs6,200 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 24 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 24, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.15 280.15
Euro EUR 297 300
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.5 353
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.4 74.15
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.75 748.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 40.52 40.92
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.35 3.46
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.57 916.57
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.39 59.99
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.03 172.03
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.92 26.22
Omani Riyal OMR 723.64 731.64
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.42 77.12
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.02 26.32
Swiss Franc CHF 304.75 307.25
Thai Bhat THB 7.67 7.82

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: