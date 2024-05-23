Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB amendments case hearing

ISLAMABAD – Imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan has requested a personal appearance and live streaming of the Supreme Court proceedings regarding his petition to overturn amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) introduced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.
Last week, Khan appeared before the Supreme Court via video link but did not get a chance to speak. His counsel informed the media on Wednesday that Khan submitted this request through Adiala jail authorities.
Speaking to reporters after the £190 million corruption reference hearing, Khan said, “I have a match on May 30 in the Supreme Court.” He highlighted that he was convicted three times before the February 8 elections, yet the PTI received significant public support despite negative propaganda.
He claimed the PTI won the Islamabad elections by a substantial margin and criticized election tribunals for not delivering verdicts, despite it being over three months since the general election.
Khan condemned the Punjab government’s new defamation law as an effort to suppress media freedom and restrict the press.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
