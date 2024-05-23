Search

Imran Khan requests personal appearance, live streaming of NAB amendments case hearing

11:16 AM | 23 May, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Imprisoned former prime minister Imran Khan has requested a personal appearance and live streaming of the Supreme Court proceedings regarding his petition to overturn amendments to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) introduced by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government.

Last week, Khan appeared before the Supreme Court via video link but did not get a chance to speak. His counsel informed the media on Wednesday that Khan submitted this request through Adiala jail authorities.

Speaking to reporters after the £190 million corruption reference hearing, Khan said, “I have a match on May 30 in the Supreme Court.” He highlighted that he was convicted three times before the February 8 elections, yet the PTI received significant public support despite negative propaganda.

He claimed the PTI won the Islamabad elections by a substantial margin and criticized election tribunals for not delivering verdicts, despite it being over three months since the general election.

Khan condemned the Punjab government’s new defamation law as an effort to suppress media freedom and restrict the press.

