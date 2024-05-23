Heatwave to grip most of Pakistan this week: PMD

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions for most parts of the country this week.

According to the PMD, a continental air mass is dominating the weather over much of the country, accompanied by a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere expected to persist for the next few days.

On Thursday, heatwave conditions are likely to continue across most regions. However, there is a chance of partly cloudy weather with rain, wind, and thunderstorms in isolated areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby hilly regions during the evening and night.

In the past 24 hours, extreme heat has been recorded in many areas. Dadu, Jacobabad, and Mohenjo Daro were the hottest locations on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 49 degrees Celsius.