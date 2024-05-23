Heatwave to grip most of Pakistan this week: PMD

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted heatwave conditions for most parts of the country this week.
According to the PMD, a continental air mass is dominating the weather over much of the country, accompanied by a high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere expected to persist for the next few days.
On Thursday, heatwave conditions are likely to continue across most regions. However, there is a chance of partly cloudy weather with rain, wind, and thunderstorms in isolated areas of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and nearby hilly regions during the evening and night.
In the past 24 hours, extreme heat has been recorded in many areas. Dadu, Jacobabad, and Mohenjo Daro were the hottest locations on Wednesday, with temperatures soaring to 49 degrees Celsius.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 23, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.25 for selling.
Euro moved down to 297 for buying and 300 for selling while British Pound rate is 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.25
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.5
|353
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.95
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.45
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|184.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.52
|748.52
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.51
|38.91
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.52
|40.92
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.3
|912.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.39
|59.99
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.11
|172.11
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.92
|26.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.46
|731.46
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.02
|26.32
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.97
|308.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.67
|7.82
