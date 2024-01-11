Peshawar Weather Update: Chill sets in KP as capital braces for further dip in temperature

Pakistan's northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is likely to witness a temperature dip and cloudy weather this week.

Met Office said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Peshawar Temperature Today

The minimum temperature hovered around 5degrees Celsius, couple of notches down the average, and it will dip to 3/4°C in coming days.

Peshawar Rain update

PMD said there are no chances of rains in Peshawar and other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar Air Quality

Peshawar's air quality was recorded above 100, which is Unhealthy.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan Weather on Thursday

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh. Frost is likely to occur at few places in Kashmir and Pothohar region during morning hours.

Past 24 Hour Weather Lowest Temperatures (°C)

Leh -11, Skardu -09, Kalam -07, Kalat, Gupis -06, Srinagar, Gilgit -05, Astore -04, Quetta, Chitral, Dir and Rawalakot -03.