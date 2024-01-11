Lahore Weather Update: Cold wave, fog to persist as Punjab capital shivers for another day

Another 'cold day' was recorded in Lahore on Thursday, with the lowest temperature remains several notched low than normal temperature.

In the morning, there was dense fog in parts of provincial capital, and Met Office cautioned citizens to travel safely.

In its advisory, PMD said continental air is prevailing over most parts of Pakistan and that extreme cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas.

Lahore Rain update

As per PMD advisory, there are no chances of downpour in Lahore, or in other Punjab cities.

Lahore temperature today

The mercury of metropolis was recorded at 12°C, while the temperature is expected drop in the evening. Humidity was recorded at around 80 percent in the city.

Lahore Air Quality

Lahore's air quality was recorded at 202, which is Unhealthy, and was ranked as third worst in the world.

Experts said air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Pakistan's Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan. Frost is likely to occur at few places in Kashmir and Pothohar region during morning hours.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Skardu -09, Kalam -07, Kalat, Gupis -06, Srinagar, Gilgit -05, Astore -04, Quetta, Chitral, Dir and Rawalakot -03.