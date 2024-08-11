Heavy Rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab as more downpour expected

LAHORE – Early morning rains brought much-needed relief to Punjab capital Lahore on Sunday.

Several areas of city, including Mall Road, Gulberg, Model Town, Liaquatabad, Gulshan Ravi, Dholanwal, Lower Mall, Mughlpura, and Iqbal Town saw thunderstorms and showers.

Local administration and WASA officials were on high alert, with all personnel and equipment on standby.

The mercury in Lahore dropped significantly due to cool winds and intermittent rainfall. PMD predicts ongoing rain in next week, offering hope for continued relief from the recent heat.

Lahore Rain Update

As per PMD advisory, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are moving into upper regions of the country at lower tropospheric levels and are expected to reach central areas starting today.

PMD also warned of rains in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, and Gujranwala.

Several other cities including Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Bhakkar, Layyah, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan will also receive rains.

