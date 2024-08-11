Heavy Rain lashes Lahore, parts of Punjab as more downpour expected

LAHORE – Early morning rains brought much-needed relief to Punjab capital Lahore on Sunday.
Several areas of city, including Mall Road, Gulberg, Model Town, Liaquatabad, Gulshan Ravi, Dholanwal, Lower Mall, Mughlpura, and Iqbal Town saw thunderstorms and showers.
Local administration and WASA officials were on high alert, with all personnel and equipment on standby.
The mercury in Lahore dropped significantly due to cool winds and intermittent rainfall. PMD predicts ongoing rain in next week, offering hope for continued relief from the recent heat.
As per PMD advisory, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are moving into upper regions of the country at lower tropospheric levels and are expected to reach central areas starting today.
PMD also warned of rains in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, and Gujranwala.
Several other cities including Sheikhupura, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Bhakkar, Layyah, Rajanpur, and Rahim Yar Khan will also receive rains.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Aug-2024/more-monsoon-rains-likely-in-karachi-other-parts-of-pakistan-from-tomorrow
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.