Army honors Pakistan's minority communities’ sacrifices, contributions on National Day

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army honored the contributions of the country’s minority communities, on the National Day of Minorities.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Service Chiefs expressed their sincere congratulations to these communities across the country.

Military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) underscored the essential role that minorities have played in the nation's growth and prosperity, asserting that their contributions are deeply valued. Army also highlighted importance of diversity, inclusiveness, and coexistence as fundamental values of Pakistan’s identity.

ISPR also reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms of minorities, in accordance with the Pakistani Constitution and Islamic principles, stating that these rights are sacred.

Armed forces also acknowledged significant role minorities have played in shaping Pakistan’s history and development, from the time of Quaid-e-Azam to the present, recognizing their vital sacrifices and contributions to the nation's cultural and social fabric.