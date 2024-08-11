Army honors Pakistan's minority communities’ sacrifices, contributions on National Day

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army honored the contributions of the country’s minority communities, on the National Day of Minorities.
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and Service Chiefs expressed their sincere congratulations to these communities across the country.
Military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) underscored the essential role that minorities have played in the nation's growth and prosperity, asserting that their contributions are deeply valued. Army also highlighted importance of diversity, inclusiveness, and coexistence as fundamental values of Pakistan’s identity.
ISPR also reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and freedoms of minorities, in accordance with the Pakistani Constitution and Islamic principles, stating that these rights are sacred.
Armed forces also acknowledged significant role minorities have played in shaping Pakistan’s history and development, from the time of Quaid-e-Azam to the present, recognizing their vital sacrifices and contributions to the nation's cultural and social fabric.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 11, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 280.40 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved up to 304.6 and selling rate was 306.81.
British Pound rate moved up to 355.65 for buying, and 357.65 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.65 and Saudi Riyal comes down to 73.85.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.1
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|304.6
|306.81
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355.65
|357.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.65
|76.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.75
|187.57
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.12
|744.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|207.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.3
|38.7
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.65
|911.8
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.75
|59.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.45
|729.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.29
|77
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|206.3
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|319.35
|325.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
