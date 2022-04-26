Pakistani PM assures Bill Gates his govt committed to eradicating all forms of polio
Web Desk
11:19 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Pakistani PM assures Bill Gates his govt committed to eradicating all forms of polio
Source: Bill Gates (Twitter)
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday assured Bill Gates that his government remained “committed to eradicating all forms of polio from the country”.

The assurance came after Pakistan detected its first polio case in 15 months a few days ago. 

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office, Sharif spoke to Co-Chair of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates on telephone.

Ongoing public health and social sector programmes in Pakistan supported by the foundation, including polio eradication, immunisation, nutrition and financial inclusion services, came under discussion during the telephonic meeting.

“The prime minister underscored that Pakistan deeply values its cooperation with BMGF. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further solidifying its fruitful partnership with the Foundation in all the ongoing areas of work,” the statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office reads.

Noting that only one case of poliovirus was found in Pakistan in 2021, the prime minister said that his government remained committed to eradicating all forms of polio from the country.

During the call, the premier expressed concern at the emergence of the first polio case in 2022 in North Waziristan. He informed Gates the Pakistani government was implementing a “special emergency response plan for southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province” to scale up and improve the quality of the polio eradication programme and increase security of frontline health workers.

Gates acknowledged the progress made by Pakistan and reiterated the foundation’s continued support to Pakistan to make sure no child is at the risk of paralysis due to poliovirus.

“Recalling the polio related challenges faced by Afghanistan, the prime minister expressed satisfaction at the resumption of polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan. He underlined the need for adequate international support to Afghanistan in this regard,” said the statement.

The PM Office also said that PM Shehbaz and Gates exchanged views on Pakistan’s COVID-19 vaccination drive.

More From This Category
'Exercise Inspired Union': Pakistan, US hold ...
10:53 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Dua Zehra: Court allows 'missing' Karachi teen to ...
09:21 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Two Pakistani soldiers martyred in South ...
08:20 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
PM Shehbaz visits Chinese embassy to condole ...
07:54 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
Cuban ambassador snubs PML-N senior leader over ...
09:51 PM | 26 Apr, 2022
CCTV footage shows suicide bomber blowing herself ...
06:11 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Parents should also be taught how to behave with children: Sajal Aly
06:25 PM | 26 Apr, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr