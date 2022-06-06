Pakistan minister calls for shortening workweek to 4.5 days
ISLAMABAD – Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has pitched an idea to promote austerity in the country amid worsening economic crisis.
The PML-N leader said that the working week should be reduced to 4.5 days and there should be half day work on Friday and two weekly offs (Saturday and Sunday).
Asif also suggested that working hours should also be extended by one hour to nine hours.
موجودہ حالات میں سارے مللک میں ہفتہ میں ھفتہ اتوار پور ی تعطیل اورجمعہ کےروز آدھادن یعنی ھفتہ میں 4.5دن کام ھو.کام کےدنوں میں ایک گھنٹہ دفاتر کا دورانیہ بڑھا دیا جاۓ.سڑکوں پہ ٹریفک کم ھو گی.تیل اور بجلی دونوں کی بچت ھو گی.کفایت شعار ی کے کلچر کو فروغ ملے گا.— Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) June 6, 2022
Reducing the workweek will decrease traffic on roads and also reduce fuel and power consumption, he said adding that this move will promote the culture of austerely.
In April, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif abolished Saturday off, saying there is need to do more work to resolve issues of the country.
PM Shehbaz Sharif abolishes Saturday off for govt ... 12:55 PM | 12 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has abolished two weekly offs for government employees in ...
