US welcomes NSC statement ruling out ‘foreign conspiracy’ in Imran Khan’s ouster

12:21 PM | 23 Apr, 2022
The US government has welcomed the statement issued by Pakistan's National Security Committee (NSC) a day ago ruling out any “foreign conspiracy” behind the removal of former prime minister Imran Khan. 

US State Department deputy spokesperson Jalina Porter made the statement during a press briefing while responding to a question. 

"Today, the newly elected prime minster of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, chaired the meeting of national security committee and senior military and civil officers attended that. And this meeting was to — about Imran Khan’s allegation of US government. So the press release we got, it ……concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy. How do you see this?" the journalist had asked.

"... We welcome this statement," the deputy spokesperson replied.

On Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the NSC meeting which discussed in detail the telegram received from the Pakistan Embassy in Washington. 

Former Pakistani ambassador to Washington Dr Asad Majeed Khan also briefed the meeting about the context of his diplomatic cable.

The statement said, "The NSC, after examining the contents of the communication, reaffirmed the decision of the last NSC meeting. The NSC was again informed by the premier security agencies that they have found no evidence of any conspiracy.

"Therefore, the NSC, after reviewing the contents of the communication, the assessment received, and the conclusions presented by the security agencies, concludes that there has been no foreign conspiracy."

Former PM Imran Khan claims that his government was toppled through a foreign conspiracy backed by the US. 

At a press briefing on Saturday, Porter rejected Imran Khan’s allegations, saying "there’s absolutely no truth to those rumours, so we welcome this statement."

"And I would also like to underscore that the United States values our longstanding cooperation with Pakistan and has always viewed a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as critical to US interests," she added.

