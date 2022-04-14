Word ‘conspiracy’ not mentioned in NSC statement: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after the National Security Committee meeting held last month.

The military spokesperson was briefing journalists on the recently held formation commanders conference at the General Headquarters on the recent smear campaign against the armed forces.

Responding to journalist’s questions after his presser, the military spokesperson said as far as military response about the National Security committee meeting is considered, that stance was fully given in the meeting and then a statement was issued.

Major General Babar said the words used are in front of everyone. Is there any word such as conspiracy used in it? I think not, he added.

He also mentioned to public the minutes of the NSC huddle, saying it can be declassified if the government decides.

Responding to another question, he said the ousted former prime minister office had approached top army leadership to help find a solution amid the political crisis.

The DG ISPR said it was unfortunate that our political leadership was not ready to interact. So, General Bajwa and Intelligence Chief went to Prime Minister’s office where both sides figured out three scenarios.

First was that the no-confidence motion should be held as it was or the PM stepped down or the no-confidence motion was retracted and the assemblies were dissolved. He also mentioned that none of the options were given by the establishment.

He also junked rumors claiming the meeting opposition parties with army leadership. “There is no truth to this,” he clarified.

The DG ISPR also mentioned that if someone has evidence, about developments related to the eve of voting against the former premier, bring it forward. Whatever political process has run, Pakistan Army had no role or interference at any stage, he said.

Pakistan Army's top brass takes note of ... 06:08 PM | 12 Apr, 2022 RAWALPINDI – The Pakistan Army has taken note of the ongoing propaganda against the armed forces that started ...

He also asked political parties and the public not to drag the Pakistan Army into politics. The DG ISPR said any effort to create a rift between people and the armed forces is against national interest. He welcomed constructive criticism, but pointed out that a "malicious campaign" against Army would not be tolerated.