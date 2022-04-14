Nimra Khan, Mashal Khan and Haroon Shahid's latest BTS video wins hearts

Lollywood diva Nimra Khan and Mashal Khan and are set to star in a new drama serial opposite heartthrob Haroon Shahid and the shootings have kickstarted.

While fans eagerly wait for the drama, the cast is keeping the audience hooked with the amusing BTS videos that keep them entertained and equally curious.

This time around, the Thora sa Haq actress was spotted with Nimra, Haroon and other cast members as they had Iftar on the sets of the upcoming drama serial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ApniISP.Com (@apniisp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nimra Khan ???? (@nimrakhan_official)

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.