Nimra Khan hilariously recreates Ahsan Khan's 'British-Asian actor' clip
Share
Lollywood diva Nimra Khan is undoubtedly a star performer who has amassed a loyal fan following due to her beautiful looks and charming persona.
This time around, the actress jumped on the bandwagon of recreating heartthrob Ahsan Khan viral meme which has been storming the internet, In the throwback clip, the Udaari actor talks in a forced British accent as says that he is “British-Asian actor mostly working from Pakistan” who lives “here and there”.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Nimra has hilariously recreated the video as she captioned the post, "@khanahsanofficial Mera bhi visa lagwado here n there ka :("
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Nimra Khan is best known for her leading role in several hit drama serials, including Uraan, Meherbaan, Khoob Seerat and Mein Jeena Chahti Hoon.
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak co-starring Feroze Khan and Sana Javed.
Moreover, Ahsan Khan equally enjoyed the meme glory and was spotted laughing along as he posted a video of himself lip-syncing to the original audio along with his children.
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new ... 03:30 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
Pakistan's celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's whirlwind romance continues to make headlines on social ...
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
-
- OPPO F21 Pro Pakistan launch date set for April 1104:58 PM | 6 Apr, 2022
-
-
-
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022