Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s new romance-filled video goes viral
Web Desk
03:30 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
Source: @minalkhan.official (Instagram)
Share

Pakistan's celebrity couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin's whirlwind romance continues to make headlines on social media. This time around, Minal and Ahsan are setting the internet ablaze with sizzling videos from their upcoming project.

The Jalan star and her husband Ahsan are gearing up to star in an upcoming project together for OTT platform Urduflix and the shoots have kickstarted with some bold fashion shoots.

Taking to Instagram, the Ishq Hai star took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into their breathtaking photoshoot alongside the character names "Ali & Ayra".

Earlier, Minal Khan and Ahsan Moshin tied the knot in a grand Baraat ceremony on September 10, 2021, followed by a fairytale reception on September 12, 2021.

