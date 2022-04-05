US official behind ‘threat letter’ speaks about Pakistan abstaining in UN vote on Russia (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Top US diplomat Donald Lu, who has allegedly sent a threatening message of regime change in Pakistan, was spotted talking about Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Russia visit.

In February, PM Imran Khan paid a historic visit to Moscow, becoming the first Pakistani premier to visit the country in nearly three decades. He was in the Russia when Russian forces launched military operation in Ukraine after months long tension.

Later, the US led a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly against the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, Pakistan, Indian and Sri Lanka abstained from voting on the resolution.

The viral video of Donald Lu, who deals with South Asian in the US State Department, is apparently from the post-UN vote on Ukraine invasion.

In the clip, US senator Van Hollan can be heard asking Lu to share his view as the countries under his jurisdiction abstained from voting on the resolution against Russia.

He replied that the US had been working hard to persuade the countries to vote against the Russian aggression. Lu revealed that a representative of the US also met Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the Ukraine vote.

At one point, he can be heard saying: “Prime Minister Khan recently visited Moscow, …., we are trying to figure out how to engage specifically with the prime minister on his decision”.