Actor Kanwar Arsalan's father passes away

Pakistani actor Kanwar Arsalan's father recently passed away. He announced the news of his father’s demise on his social media handles.

Taking to Instagram, Kanwar shared a picture of himself with his father and penned a heartfelt note in the memory of his 'mentor and best friend'.

"Lost my mentor, my best friend, my Father today please remember him in your prayers Allah pak unkay darjaat buland keray aur unki tamaam manzilein asaan keray. Ameen", wrote the 36-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwar Arsalan (@kanwararsalan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanwar Arsalan (@kanwararsalan)

Moreover, the fans and friends have expressed their deep condolences on the demise of the actor's father.