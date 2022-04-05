TikToker Jannat Mirza’s new video breaks the internet
TikTok star Jannat Mirza enjoys a massive fan following who obsessively stalk her dancing video, lip-syncing clips and beautiful looks.
The 21-year-old social media sensation has an alluring social media feed that keeps her admirers hooked and, lately, her stylish looks at a family wedding have been loved by the fans.
This time around, Jannat continued with her fun escapades as she posted stunning videos and pictures of herself where she is all dressed to the nines and having fun at her cousin's wedding.
Mirza is no stranger to compliments and this time she is winning the hearts of millions of people through her exquisite beauty and fun loving nature.
On the work front, she is all set to make her debut on the silver screen with her upcoming Lollywood film, Tere Bajre Di Rakhi
