‘Chaudhry and Sons’ - Imran Ashraf’s killer dance moves win hearts
Ramadan special Chaudhry and Sons have been winning hearts with hilarious plots and impeccable performances of lead actors Imran Ashraf and Ayeza Khan.
The initial episodes have surely created a buzz on social media and the fans are thrilled to see the pairing of the Laapata star and the Mushk actor in a comedy serial.
However, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star's killer dance moves have sparked a meme frenzy and the scene has been showered with extra attention and love by the fans. The aforementioned clips show Billu's comic bhangra dance and the light-hearted moment has been adored by the drama buffs.
View this post on Instagram
Billu chaudhry's dance steps... The way he was moving omg totally hilarious. I can't stop laughing. Imran has nailed this dhol and bhangra scene ???????????? #chaudharyandsons— aana naeem (@NaeemAana) April 4, 2022
Billu chaudhry ka dance highlight of today’s episode♥️. Enjoy ???? @IamImranAshraf loved it ♥️????????????
Shammo ki bhi jhalik aa rahi thi ????#imranashraf #chaudhryandsons #bestactor pic.twitter.com/FKAcM93l9q— shahrukh (@shahrukhyouni) April 4, 2022
Finally something so much enjoyable in ramadan. Just finished watching 1st episode and i am loving it. Can't wait for #ayzakhan and #ImranAshraf scenes togather. The Supporting cast did a wonderful job#Chaudhryandsons#harpalgeo
CHAUDHARYANDSONS pic.twitter.com/0BEhhTCbhS— Samreenmir (@Samreenmir4) April 4, 2022
Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama has been directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by Saima Akram Chaudhary.
The cast includes Ayeza Khan, Imran Ashraf, Sohail Ahmed, Irsa Ghazal, Asma Abbas, Noor ul Hassan, Usman Peerzada, Yasir Nawaz, Shagufta Ejaz, Ashraf Khan, Beenish Chauhan, Madiha Rizvi, Saqib Sameer, Sami Khan.
