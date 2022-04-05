‘Chaudhry and Sons’ - Imran Ashraf’s killer dance moves win hearts

05:51 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
‘Chaudhry and Sons’ - Imran Ashraf’s killer dance moves win hearts
Ramadan special Chaudhry and Sons have been winning hearts with hilarious plots and impeccable performances of lead actors Imran Ashraf and Ayeza Khan.

The initial episodes have surely created a buzz on social media and the fans are thrilled to see the pairing of the Laapata star and the Mushk actor in a comedy serial.

However, the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi star's killer dance moves have sparked a meme frenzy and the scene has been showered with extra attention and love by the fans. The aforementioned clips show Billu's comic bhangra dance and the light-hearted moment has been adored by the drama buffs.

Produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, the drama has been directed by Syed Wajahat Hussain and written by Saima Akram Chaudhary.

The cast includes Ayeza Khan, Imran Ashraf, Sohail Ahmed, Irsa Ghazal, Asma Abbas, Noor ul Hassan, Usman Peerzada, Yasir Nawaz, Shagufta Ejaz, Ashraf Khan, Beenish Chauhan, Madiha Rizvi, Saqib Sameer, Sami Khan.

