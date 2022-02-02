Ayeza Khan gets trolled for claiming to use 'less makeup’
Share
Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan has reached the zenith of success with her hard work, drop-dead gorgeous looks and acting talent.
Admired for her striking persona, the Meray Paas Tum Ho star has been flooded with adulation and accolades over her career spanning more than a decade.
However, it’s her on-point fashion choices and beautiful face that has her admirers captivated. In her recent fan interaction, the Thora Sa Haq actor revealed the secret behind her glowing skin.
View this post on Instagram
Khan said that she does not wear makeup when she is not shooting and that keeps her skin healthy and glowing.
After her statement, she drew widespread criticism as the keyboard warriors trolled her endlessly. They were of the viewpoint that Ayeza’s glowing skin is due to expensive face creams and facials
On the work front, the drama serial Laapata was loved by the drama buffs and Ayeza was lauded for her spectacular portrayal of 'Geeti'.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ayeza Khan becomes most followed Pakistani ... 09:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Ayeza Khan has become the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram as she has reached 11 million ...
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
-
- PSL 7: Six more English cricketers arrive in Karachi03:10 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- PTI MNA Javaria Zafar files FIR against her husband for murder ...02:45 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- US to send fighter jets to UAE after Houthi attacks02:00 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- HBL enables e-commerce transactions on Daraz for UnionPay cardholders01:51 PM | 2 Feb, 2022
- TikToker Hareem Shah praises SHC for stopping FIA from arresting her10:35 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Sania Mirza, PCB wish Shoaib Malik on his 40th birthday09:00 AM | 2 Feb, 2022
- Rihanna expecting first child with rapper A$AP Rocky08:40 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021