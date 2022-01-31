Ayeza Khan becomes most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram
09:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Ayeza Khan has become the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram as she has reached 11 million followers on the social networking site.

Last year in September, the Mehar Posh actor crossed the 10 million milestone of Instagram followers. 

Aiman Khan is the second most followed actress on Instagram with 9.9 million followers while her sister Minal Khan has 8.7 million followers. 

