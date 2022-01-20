Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot
07:10 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot
Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have mastered the art to leave their fans awestruck with stunning portraits and romantic notes.

This time around, the power couple is raising the temperature with their PDA packed steamy romantic shoot.

Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star shared a thread of stunning portraits with her husband Danish Taimoor.

The couple's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit, as the much in love duo are still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.

Within a few hours of the Chupke Chupke star's upload, celebrities and fans alike showered love and compliments on the real and reel life couple.

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor. 

