Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor set temperature soaring with bold photoshoot
Share
Pakistani power couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have mastered the art to leave their fans awestruck with stunning portraits and romantic notes.
This time around, the power couple is raising the temperature with their PDA packed steamy romantic shoot.
Taking to Instagram, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star shared a thread of stunning portraits with her husband Danish Taimoor.
View this post on Instagram
The couple's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit, as the much in love duo are still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.
Within a few hours of the Chupke Chupke star's upload, celebrities and fans alike showered love and compliments on the real and reel life couple.
View this post on Instagram
Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor tied the knot in 2014 and have two children daughter Hoorain, and son Rayan Taimoor.
Ayeza Khan celebrates birthday with family 02:57 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
Lollywood's Ayeza Khan has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and ...
- Wheat production competition for the year 2021-202210:13 PM | 17 Jan, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Effective measures of water conservation and yeild enhancement04:57 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Subsidies on agricultural implements to increase production of pulses12:27 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
- Punjab government announces subsidy on sunflower cultivation10:24 PM | 8 Jan, 2022
- Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer declared ‘physically and mentally ...08:20 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
-
-
-
- ‘Bismillah’ – Sharmila Faruqui files cybercrime complaint ...06:49 PM | 20 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021