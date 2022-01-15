Ayeza Khan celebrates birthday with family
Lollywood's Ayeza Khan has reached the zenith of success with her hard work owing to her drop-dead gorgeous looks and impeccable acting talent.
Admired for her striking persona, the Meray Paas Tum Hou star has been flooded with adulation and accolades over her career spanning more than a decade.
Celebrating her birthday with her husband Danish Taimoor and children Hoorain and Rayan, here are the pictures from Ayeza's birthday celebration.
"Can’t ask for anything else. Thank you soo much for the love, support and all wishes you guys sent my way. And the gifts too!", the Koi Chand Rakh actor wrote.
Ayeza Khan and Imran Ashraf to share screen
Lollywood diva Ayeza Khan and heartthrob Imran Ashraf have paired up for an upcoming drama serial and needless to say, ...
