‘Gutter Journalism’: Mehwish Hayat addresses slanderous remarks made by YouTuber Major (r) Adil Raja

Web Desk 12:10 PM | 3 Jan, 2023
‘Gutter Journalism’: Mehwish Hayat addresses slanderous remarks made by YouTuber Major (r) Adil Raja
Source: @mehwishhayatofficial/Instagram and Adil Raja (Twitter)

After Sajal Aly and Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat has also reacted to defamatory remarks made by Adil Raja, a former military man turned YouTuber.

The outrage stemmed from recent vlogs of Adil Raja, in which he leveled grim allegations against top Pakistani actors, claiming that four of them remained in relationships with former top generals, and were even used for forbidden gains.

Following the response from other stars and social media trends, Mehwish responded to Adil Raja. "People stoop too low just for cheap fame," the actor said in her first response on social media.

She continued saying ‘just because I am an actress doesn’t mean my name can be dragged through the mud…Shame on you for spreading false allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe in his bullshit'.

The Ms Marvel actor, known for her bold persona, feels ‘disgusted about the mindset of society’ saying 'this just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter of journalism without any thought'.

She further warned not to allow anyone to defame her name in this way anymore.

Earlier, Kubra also hinted at starting legal proceedings against Adil Raja for defamation after his recent vlogs started the new debate, and remained the talk of the town.

Sajal Aly responds to ‘character assassination’ propaganda by YouTuber Adil Raja

Raja, in his vlogs, without mentioning the names of the four actors, said he was making claims about MK, MH, SA, and KK or AK.

Kubra Khan responds to allegations levelled by Major (r) Adil Raja

