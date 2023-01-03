‘Gutter Journalism’: Mehwish Hayat addresses slanderous remarks made by YouTuber Major (r) Adil Raja

After Sajal Aly and Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat has also reacted to defamatory remarks made by Adil Raja, a former military man turned YouTuber.
The outrage stemmed from recent vlogs of Adil Raja, in which he leveled grim allegations against top Pakistani actors, claiming that four of them remained in relationships with former top generals, and were even used for forbidden gains.
Following the response from other stars and social media trends, Mehwish responded to Adil Raja. "People stoop too low just for cheap fame," the actor said in her first response on social media.
She continued saying ‘just because I am an actress doesn’t mean my name can be dragged through the mud…Shame on you for spreading false allegations and insinuations about someone you know nothing about and even bigger shame on people who blindly believe in his bullshit'.
The Ms Marvel actor, known for her bold persona, feels ‘disgusted about the mindset of society’ saying 'this just shows the sickness of our society that laps up this gutter of journalism without any thought'.
She further warned not to allow anyone to defame her name in this way anymore.
Earlier, Kubra also hinted at starting legal proceedings against Adil Raja for defamation after his recent vlogs started the new debate, and remained the talk of the town.
Raja, in his vlogs, without mentioning the names of the four actors, said he was making claims about MK, MH, SA, and KK or AK.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 03, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|233.6
|235.85
|Euro
|EUR
|260.5
|263.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|296.6
|299.6
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.55
|69.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|65.1
|65.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|155.50
|156.80
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|603.5
|608
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|168.16
|169.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.51
|32.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.35
|32.70
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.99
|29.34
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.80
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.35
|2.40
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.1
|744.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|144.1
|145.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.48
|22.78
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|588.08
|592.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|167.95
|169.27
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.83
|22.13
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|242.75
|244.50
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.52
|6.62
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs186,400 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 159,810. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 146,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,250.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Karachi
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Islamabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Peshawar
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Quetta
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sialkot
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Attock
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujranwala
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Jehlum
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Multan
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Gujrat
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nawabshah
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Chakwal
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Hyderabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Nowshehra
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Sargodha
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Faisalabad
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
|Mirpur
|PKR 186,400
|PKR 2,100
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.