Sarah Khan celebrates 29th birthday with husband Falak Shabbir
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir's whirlwind romance started with a dreamy proposal followed by a lavish wedding.
Ever since the celebrity couple made it official, they celebrate every celebration zealously. This time around, the celebrity duo gave a sneak peek into the birthday celebration of the Sabaat star who turned 29.
Glowing with maternity glow, Sarah beamed with happiness looking adorable as she had a mini birthday celebration.
Turning to Instagram, Falak Shabbir posted some delightful portraits and also revealed the gift he had for his lady love.
In his true signature fashion, he presented roses to his wife and shocked her with a precious gold chain along with a heart-shaped locket as a birthday gift.
Dressed in a cute striped white and pink top along with black pants, Sarah looked beautiful and radiant as she flaunted her baby bump.
Earlier, the couple planned a surprise for their fans on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.
Back in April, Khan confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Falak Shabir.
