Sarah Khan celebrates 29th birthday with husband Falak Shabbir
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Sarah Khan celebrates 29th birthday with husband Falak Shabbir
Share

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir's whirlwind romance started with a dreamy proposal followed by a lavish wedding.

Ever since the celebrity couple made it official, they celebrate every celebration zealously. This time around, the celebrity duo gave a sneak peek into the birthday celebration of the Sabaat star who turned 29.

Glowing with maternity glow, Sarah beamed with happiness looking adorable as she had a mini birthday celebration.

Turning to Instagram, Falak Shabbir posted some delightful portraits and also revealed the gift he had for his lady love.

In his true signature fashion, he presented roses to his wife and shocked her with a precious gold chain along with a heart-shaped locket as a birthday gift.

Dressed in a cute striped white and pink top along with black pants, Sarah looked beautiful and radiant as she flaunted her baby bump. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

Earlier, the couple planned a surprise for their fans on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary.

Back in April, Khan confirmed that she is expecting her first child with her husband Falak Shabir. 

WATCH – Sarah, Falak hint towards a surprise ... 01:23 PM | 11 Jul, 2021

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir are excited to make their fans a part of their ...

More From This Category
Nadia Hussain dances her heart out with daughters
04:04 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Ghana Ali reveals she is a Hafiz-e-Quran
11:13 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Minal Khan sings for fiancé Ahsan
07:52 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Alizeh Shah's latest pic with cryptic caption ...
08:43 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Hareem Farooq’s dance video goes viral
05:30 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic looks ethereal in ...
04:34 PM | 13 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sarah Khan celebrates 29th birthday with husband Falak Shabbir
03:45 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr