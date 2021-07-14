Nadia Hussain dances her heart out with daughters
The queen of the ramp Nadia Hussain has proven her mettle in the world of acting and modelling alike. The supermodel has made her strong presence felt in showbiz with her impeccable acting skills and glamorous looks.
This time around, the Jalan star left her fan following bedazzled as her dancing videos alongside her daughters went viral.
Grooving on the hit number Shakar Wandaan from the film Ho Mann Jahaan, the gorgeous model danced her heart out with her daughters at a family event.
Turning to her Instagram, she shared the adorable video and wrote, "DANCING WITH MY GIRLS Short cute dance on SHAKAR WANDAAN RE at a family wedding."
Netizens rushed to the comment section as they complimented her and landed the dance whilst labelling it utterly graceful. Many fans gushed over the cute little girls who danced confidently.
Earlier, the supermodel and makeup maestro Nabila left the internet into a frenzy as the duo divulged into a brawl over a makeup product.
Nadia Hussain calls out Nabila for her ... 07:00 PM | 24 May, 2021
Supermodel Nadia Hussain and makeup maestro Nabila have left the internet into a frenzy as the duo divulged into a ...
