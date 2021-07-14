Aiman Khan addresses the plagiarism allegations

Baandi actor Aiman Khan has finally addressed the allegations of plagiarism that was directed towards her recent collection.

Aiman and Minal stepped into the world of fashion with their label Aiman Minal Closet but seemingly the fashion police were quick to note that the creative liberty might have been exploited.

Given the uncanny resemblance between dresses of Khan sister's label and ace designer Zara Shahjahan, netizens and fashion critics called them out.

Now, the Ishq Tamasha star has clapped back with a vague note as she victoriously announced that all their dresses have been sold out.

"DESPITE ALL THE DRAMA, THE COLORS WON THE RUN!"

Further, she added, "It was fun making this collection, and even more, fun selling it. Fashion and trends are never outdated, they are just glorified and used again. The magic of prints is in the air, and we are loving it "

Earlier, fashion bloggers pinpointed that the celebrity twins’ clothing line was ripping off designs from another prominent fashion house.

Rightly so, a particular red outfit recently posted on the brand’s Instagram page was a carbon copy of Minal's Baat Pakki outfit by designer Zara Shahjahan.

Despite some minute changes like colours saturation and cuts and design, the similarities were present.

Earlier, Aiman Khan launched her very own fragrance. Venturing into the business, the 22-year-old star launched her perfume. She posted a gorgeous monochromatic portrait of herself as she posed with her product.