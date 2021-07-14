Twitter lashes out at Abdul Razzak over sexist remarks directed at Nida Dar

Former cricketer Abdul Razzaq has landed in hot waters as his recent interview started doing rounds on the internet where he casually directs sexist remarks towards Nida Dar of Pakistan's women's cricket team.

A prime example of humour in bad taste, Razzaq sat down with Dar in a talk show hosted by versatile superstar Nouman Ijaz. But the constant attacks and insults directed at the female cricketer have triggered a debate online.

During the show, the participants discussed women in sports but Razzaq made sexist remarks over Dar's appearance and future in the sport.

The Raqeeb Se star questioned what Dar would have chosen as a career to which she replied that she still would have opted to be a professional athlete.

Abdul jumped in and said, "Do you have some kind of allergy with marriage? You don't want to talk about it at all."

Dar then commented, "They try to play the sport as much as they can since you never know after the wedding."

Discussing the marriage topic, he went on to say, "Oh, they don't get married, Their field is as such. When they become cricketers, they strive to be as equal as their male counterparts, if not better than them. They want to prove that not only men, but they can also do it as well. The feeling is is gone by the time they excel."

Giving a befitting response to Razzaq's chauvinist remarks, she hit back, "Our profession is such that we have to gym. We have to bat, bowl, field. Hence, we have to stay fit."

Interrupting Dar, Razzaq added, "You can tell by the haircut she has." others continued to laugh at the so-called jest.

Twitter seems enraged over the following prospect as the keyboard warriors got vocal about their opinions.

In my mind I am having a breakdown on live TV, I am screaming at Abdul Razzak and all three of them for cornering Nida like that with their sexist and misogynist BS. https://t.co/UEXiKZdzcK — ماھم (@kiyamusibathai) July 14, 2021

Abdul Razzaq they player was awesome Abdul Razzaq post retirement in front of a microphone isn't Someone needs to tell him he isn't funny https://t.co/gwcqfizFHl — Hasaan Saeed (@HasaanSaeed) July 14, 2021

So disgusting all these people literally jumped on her. Can't even imagine how much sexism our women cricketers go through @CoolNidadar is a star!! https://t.co/iraupnQCsn — a (@rays_alpha) July 14, 2021

Razzaq is making fun of Nida Dar for looking manly ???? pic.twitter.com/ECPBgGdBsp — Ghumman (@emclub77) July 14, 2021

Always knew Abdul Razzaq was sexist af. This is despicable. He kept on saying sexist stuff about Nida Dar being "manly" and "inki shaadi nai hoti" & everyone else kept laughing. This is what our women cricketers have to face constantly in this society. https://t.co/7XRaRC9MMH — Alii (@Bhuut_) July 14, 2021

The clip has gone viral and irked many with Razzaq being called out for his sexist comments.