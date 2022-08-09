Natasha Ali Lakhani wins hearts with latest video
Makeup maestro and social media sensation Natasha Ali Lakhani has carved a niche for herself in a short span time of time in the fashion and beauty industry. She is also an avid social media influencer who drops stunning glimpses of her professional and personal life.
The granddaughter of the legendary singer Noor Jehan is drop-dead gorgeous and is a talent powerhouse with an enthralling Instagram feed that keep her admirers hooked.
This time around, Natasha shared stunning videos and pictures of her family vacation to the picturesque Rome, Italy. Winning hearts with a cute moment, she shared an adorable video where her husband Ali Lakhani was spotted giving roses to his wife, daughter, and mother-in-law.
"In one of the most romantic cities in the world with my Mr.Romantic ???? spoiling his wife , daughter & Mamas in law @_hinadurrani_ @minahasanofficial @naziaejazofficial ❤️ can you see the failed attempt at him trying to sweep me off my feet & me not being able to keep a straight face ???????? my forever love for long stemmed roses ???? #carpediem #livingtheitalianlife #lafamilia #allheart #allkindsofbeautiful #beyondbeautynatasha", captioned the makeup artist.
By profession, Natasha is a beautician and runs one of the leading makeup houses in Pakistan by the name of “Natasha Salon”.
Moreover, the multi-talented makeup artist also runs her YouTube channel where she uploads makeup tutorials whilst sharing diverse makeup tricks with her followers.
