ARY News taken off air for airing ‘hateful, seditious content’
Web Desk
03:27 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
ARY News taken off air for airing ‘hateful, seditious content’
Source: ARY News
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog suspended ARY News, a mainstream TV channel on Monday.

Cable operators were told by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to block the transmission of ARY News “till further notice.”

It was reported that a formal show cause notice has also been served to the broadcaster, accusing it of airing false, hateful, and seditious content.

The media watchdog maintained that airing such hate speech on news channels shows either a weak editorial in the content or the licensee is intentionally indulged in providing its platform to such individuals who intend to spread malice and hatred against the state institution for their vested interest.

The officials of the private news channel told a foreign news service that it had been blocked as the channel aired a segment considered critical of the incumbent government.

Meanwhile, ARY founder and CEO Salman Iqbal, said the news channel gets shut down just because we reported a ‘true story’.

Several activists and journalists also lambasted the media regulator for suspending broadcast, saying sedition allegations are used to intimidate and harass media outlets.

The channel is known for being partial to Imran Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, with criticism of the Sharif government.

Earlier today, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested in Islamabad for alleged sedition. PTI leaders however claimed that Gill was kidnapped from near Bani Gala Chowk in the federal capital by unidentified individuals in unmarked vehicles.

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill arrested for alleged sedition 04:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shehbaz Gill has ...

Last week, Federal Investigators said it was forming a joint investigation team to probe the smear campaign.

JIT including ISI, IB officers to probe social ... 05:29 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formed a six-member committee comprising members from the Intelligence ...

More From This Category
Pakistani PM hails UAE investment in phone call ...
06:44 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
PTI’s Shahbaz Gill arrested for alleged sedition
04:30 PM | 9 Aug, 2022
Two Pakistanis among four Muslims killed in fresh ...
11:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Four Pakistani soldiers martyred in North ...
10:23 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Pakistani mountaineer Shehroze Kashif sets new ...
09:51 AM | 9 Aug, 2022
Ashura 2022 – President Alvi, PM Shehbaz pay ...
09:16 AM | 9 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eshal Fayyaz gives befitting reply to trolls for moral policing
05:58 PM | 9 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr