JIT including ISI, IB officers to probe social media campaign ridiculing chopper crash martyrs

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formed a six-member committee comprising members from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and FIA to probe the social media campaign against martyrs of the army helicopter crash.

Interior Ministry announced that a six-member team is to be constituted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Federal Investigators will probe into the spread of hate speech propaganda on social sites. Deputy Director Waqar Nisar from Intelligence Bureau and Lieutenant Colonel Saad from Inter-Services Intelligence are now part of the joint team.

The officers will probe the matter under the supervision of Additional Director Cybercrime FIA Muhammad Jafar.

شہداء کے خلاف سوشل میڈیا پر نفرت انگیز مہم چلانے والوں کے خلاف کارروائی کا فیصلہ



ایف آئی اے ، آئی ایس آئی اور آئی بی کے نمائندوں پر مشتمل 6 رکنی مشترکہ تحقیقاتی کمیٹی تشکیل دے دی گئی جو آرمی افسران کی شہادت کے واقعے پر منفی مہم چلانے والوں کی نشاندہی، گرفتاری کے امور انجام دے گی pic.twitter.com/NLEpNQESzW — Hassan Ayub Khan (@HassanAyub82) August 8, 2022

After detailed investigations, the officials will take legal action against the culprits involved in trolling campaign.

Some social media users claimed that the helicopter crash was ‘orchestrated through a conspiracy by the country’s security establishment’, however, the Pakistan Army spokesperson condemned negative propaganda over social media after the Helicopter crash in Lasbela.

ISPR said that the propaganda hurt the sentiments of the families of the martyrs. Pakistan Army’s ranks and files have expressed severe displeasure over the negative propaganda, it added.

Pakistani military regrets malicious social media ... 09:41 PM | 5 Aug, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani military on Friday condemned the negative campaign on the social media following an ...

The wreckage of an unfortunate Army helicopter that went missing during a relief and rescue operation in the flood-hit Balochistan area was found in Musa Goth, Winder, the military’s media wing revealed, saying all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.