JIT including ISI, IB officers to probe social media campaign ridiculing chopper crash martyrs
Web Desk
05:29 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
JIT including ISI, IB officers to probe social media campaign ridiculing chopper crash martyrs
Source: ISPR
Share

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has formed a six-member committee comprising members from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and FIA to probe the social media campaign against martyrs of the army helicopter crash.

Interior Ministry announced that a six-member team is to be constituted by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Federal Investigators will probe into the spread of hate speech propaganda on social sites. Deputy Director Waqar Nisar from Intelligence Bureau and Lieutenant Colonel Saad from Inter-Services Intelligence are now part of the joint team.

The officers will probe the matter under the supervision of Additional Director Cybercrime FIA Muhammad Jafar.

After detailed investigations, the officials will take legal action against the culprits involved in trolling campaign.

Some social media users claimed that the helicopter crash was ‘orchestrated through a conspiracy by the country’s security establishment’, however, the Pakistan Army spokesperson condemned negative propaganda over social media after the Helicopter crash in Lasbela.

ISPR said that the propaganda hurt the sentiments of the families of the martyrs. Pakistan Army’s ranks and files have expressed severe displeasure over the negative propaganda, it added.

Pakistani military regrets malicious social media ... 09:41 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani military on Friday condemned the negative campaign on the social media following an ...

The wreckage of an unfortunate Army helicopter that went missing during a relief and rescue operation in the flood-hit Balochistan area was found in Musa Goth, Winder, the military’s media wing revealed, saying all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

PM Shehbaz condemns campaign ridiculing ... 05:04 PM | 7 Aug, 2022

PM Shehbaz condemns campaign ridiculing sacrifices of Pakistan Army martyrs ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz ...

More From This Category
Six mourners suffocate to death, dozens ...
03:28 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz to host Commonwealth Games medalists ...
02:59 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Top TTP commander Omar Khalid Khorasani killed in ...
01:46 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Pakistan slams India for banning Muharram ...
12:19 PM | 8 Aug, 2022
Pakistan strongly condemns storming of Al-Aqsa ...
11:09 AM | 8 Aug, 2022
9th Muharram processions being held across ...
09:58 AM | 8 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sana Javed delights fans with stunning pictures
05:51 PM | 8 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr