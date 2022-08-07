PM Shehbaz condemns campaign ridiculing sacrifices of Pakistan Army martyrs

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was horrified over the social media campaign, aimed at belittling and ridiculing the sacrifices of martyrs.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier said campaigns that ridiculeed the sacrifices made by the six army personnel, who lost their lives in the accident, amid relief efforts in Balochistan’s flood-hit areas, are no less than horrific.

“This is what self-righteous political narratives do: they poison the minds of the youth and weaponise hate speech. Which way are we headed?” he questioned, adding “The moment calls for a deep reflection”.

Several politicians also issued statements regarding the hateful campaigns, saying armed forces personnel supported the public in times of distress and any propaganda being spread against it is intolerable.

Earlier, armed forces and the families of martyred security personnel expressed deep anguish as the military spokesperson pointed out a regretful social media campaign after the recent helicopter crash.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said ‘certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media, which was unacceptable’.

It added that the whole nation stood with the institution in this difficult time, certain insensitive quarters resorted to hurtful and derogatory comments on social media, which was unacceptable and highly condemnable.

In the recent past, Army Chief and other have also been targeted on social media.