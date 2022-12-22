Aamir Zulfiqar replaces Faisal Shahkar as new Punjab IGP

LAHORE – The federal government has appointed Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan as the Punjab Inspector General (IG) after Faisal Shahkar stepped down amid political turmoil.
A notification issued by Establishment Division confirmed Zulfiqar’s appointment. “With the approval of the Federal Government. Mr. Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan presently serving as Deputy Director General Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). under Narcotics Control Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PP0).
The new top cop of the country’s most populous region, who hailed from Lahore, is among decorated and experienced officers. He received both major police medals, the Quaide-Azam Police Medal and the Pakistan Police Medal.
Zulfiqar joined Pakistan Police Service as Assistant superintendent in the 90s. He belongs to the 19th Common of Police Service of Pakistan.
In his 30 years of service, he served as SSP Toba Tek Singh, SSP Admin Special Branch Punjab and SSP Special Branch Lahore Region, DIG Operations Lahore, RPO Multan, DIG CTD Punjab, DIG Operations CPO Punjab Lahore, and Additional IG Operations CPO Punjab Lahore.
Aamir Zulfiqar also served in Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Government.
On Wednesday, the federal government appointed Ghulam Rasool Zahir as acting IG after Faisal Shahkar relinquished the charge.
The high-profile appointments come as political crisis is brewing in the province as Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and Governor Baligur Rehman are at odds over calling a fresh session of the assembly for vote of confidence for Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.
The outgoing chief secretary had long been demanding transfer to some other post but his request was not entertained the PDM government in the Centre. He had later taken leave reportedly in protest in September last when Sumbal was given additional charge of the chief secretary.
Faisal Shahkar has relinquished his charge as Punjab IGP as he is set to leave for New York to take on his new assignment at the United Nations.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 22, 2022 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|232.15
|234.65
|Euro
|EUR
|257
|259.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|295.5
|298.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68
|68.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.5
|65.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|601.41
|605.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|166.05
|167.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|31.24
|31.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.32
|31.67
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.24
|2.28
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|739.02
|744.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|597.35
|591.85
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244.17
|245.92
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,700 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,640. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 140,150 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,950
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,700
|PKR 2,080
