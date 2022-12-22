Search

Aamir Zulfiqar replaces Faisal Shahkar as new Punjab IGP

09:14 AM | 22 Dec, 2022
Aamir Zulfiqar replaces Faisal Shahkar as new Punjab IGP
Source: Punjab police official/Twitter

LAHORE – The federal government has appointed Mohammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan as the Punjab Inspector General (IG) after Faisal Shahkar stepped down amid political turmoil.

A notification issued by Establishment Division confirmed Zulfiqar’s appointment. “With the approval of the Federal Government. Mr. Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan presently serving as Deputy Director General Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF). under Narcotics Control Division, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PP0).

The new top cop of the country’s most populous region, who hailed from Lahore, is among decorated and experienced officers. He received both major police medals, the Quaide-Azam Police Medal and the Pakistan Police Medal.

Zulfiqar joined Pakistan Police Service as Assistant superintendent in the 90s. He belongs to the 19th Common of Police Service of Pakistan.

In his 30 years of service, he served as SSP Toba Tek Singh, SSP Admin Special Branch Punjab and SSP Special Branch Lahore Region, DIG Operations Lahore, RPO Multan, DIG CTD Punjab, DIG Operations CPO Punjab Lahore, and Additional IG Operations CPO Punjab Lahore.

Aamir Zulfiqar also served in Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Federal Government.

On Wednesday, the federal government appointed Ghulam Rasool Zahir as acting IG after Faisal Shahkar relinquished the charge. 

Punjab gets new chief secretary, police chief amid political turmoil

The high-profile appointments come as political crisis is brewing in the province as Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan and Governor Baligur Rehman are at odds over calling a fresh session of the assembly for vote of confidence for Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

The outgoing chief secretary had long been demanding transfer to some other post but his request was not entertained the PDM government in the Centre. He had later taken leave reportedly in protest in September last when Sumbal was given additional charge of the chief secretary.

Faisal Shahkar has relinquished his charge as Punjab IGP as he is set to leave for New York to take on his new assignment at the United Nations. 

