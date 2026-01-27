‘Hand Over Karachi to Federal Govt or Army’: Mysterious Wall Chalkings Spark Debate

KARACHI – Bizarre wall chalkings appeared in several areas of Karachi, including Liaquatabad, North Nazimabad, and Hyderi Market, demanding that the country’s financial capital be handed over to the federal government or the army.

The messages, reportedly made by unknown individuals during the night, called for federal or military control of Karachi. Footage of the chalkings was also shared widely on social media.

This comes shortly after Mustafa Kamal, a federal health minister associated with MQM, criticized 18th Amendment and demanded that Karachi be brought under federal control. Authorities have yet to identify those responsible for the chalkings.

The city struggles with crime and law-and-order issues, including violence and political tensions. Infrastructure and transport are under pressure, with congested roads, inadequate public transit, and poor sewerage systems that often cause flooding.

Many areas suffer from water shortages, power outages, and irregular waste management, while pollution and environmental hazards continue to rise. Governance and political instability further complicate efforts to address these issues, making Karachi’s problems complex and persistent.

The develpoment comes after tragic fire at Karachi’s Gul Plaza that took over 70 lives, after rescue teams recovered two more bodies from the rubble.The fire erupted on the night of January 17, burned uncontrollably for nearly two days, destroying over 1,100 shops and leaving city in shock.

A FIR filed by Karachi police described the fire as the result of “negligence and carelessness.” No suspects have yet been named, and the case remains registered against unknown persons.