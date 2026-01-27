Former Australia fast bowler Kane Richardson announces retirement from professional cricket

Former Australian fast bowler Kane Richardson has announced his retirement from professional cricket.

The 34-year-old made the announcement on Instagram at the conclusion of the Big Bash League (BBL) season.

Richardson had signed a one-year contract with the Sydney Sixers but managed to play only two matches this season. He had been a regular part of the Big Bash League since its inaugural season.

Richardson finished his Big Bash career as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament’s history, claiming a total of 142 wickets.

In his statement, Richardson said he was announcing his retirement from professional cricket at the end of the Big Bash League. He added that since making his debut in 2009, he feels he has given everything he had and that the time has come to bring an end to an incredible journey.