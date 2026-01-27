Are Farah Yousuf and Iqrar-ul-Hassan’s relationship rumours true?

The practice of turning the private lives of public figures into topics of debate on social media is becoming increasingly common.

In recent days, journalist and digital creator Farah Yousuf and her husband, Iqrar-ul-Hassan, have also been targeted by rumours regarding their relationship. Farah Yousuf has now broken her silence and clarified her position on these speculations.

Speaking during a podcast, Farah Yousuf not only dismissed the rumours circulating about her married life but also highlighted how irresponsible headlines on YouTube and other platforms sensationalise personal relationships. She said that the language used in many vlogs is not only misleading but also offensive.

Farah Yousuf noted that the race for views on digital platforms has blurred the line between truth and falsehood, a challenge faced not only by her but by many other well-known personalities as well. She explained that after weddings or public events, baseless stories about second marriages or separations are often fabricated, and in some cases, even false reports about the deaths of senior individuals are circulated.

Talking about her personal life, she said that her relationship with Iqrar-ul-Hassan has grown stronger over time. Initially, there was some hesitation due to professional distance and a senior-junior dynamic, but gradually the relationship evolved into one based on friendship and mutual trust.

Farah Yousuf added that she is naturally shy and does not share every aspect of her life publicly, which is why her silence is often misinterpreted. She stressed that the reality is quite the opposite, and that her married life is built on respect, friendship, and mutual understanding.

It is worth noting that Farah Yousuf began her journalism career in 2007 as a news anchor and remained associated with various national television channels. She is currently active in digital media, where she discusses social and journalistic issues.