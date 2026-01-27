Javeria Abbasi faces heat over revealing dress in viral photoshoot

KARACHI – Pakistani TV star Javeria Abbasi is once again making headlines, but this time, not everyone is happy with 53-year-old. The actress, spotted with husband Adeel Haider on a romantic “Golden Hour” cruise as she wowed fans with her stunning red silk slip dress and pearl accessories.

The revealing outfit however drawn criticism from some quarters online, with debates raging over celebrity fashion and cultural expectations. As fans celebrated the couple’s chemistry and high-fashion looks, Adeel complementing her in a sharp navy blazer and denim, others lamented the photoshoot, saying the dress was too bold for public outings.

Social media has since been flooded with opinions, ranging from praise for her confidence to calls for modesty.



This outing comes after a remarkable year for Javeria, who, after decades as one of Pakistan’s most admired single mothers, got engaged in Paris last May and celebrated a private wedding blending Sunni and Shia traditions.

“After my daughter Anzela’s wedding, I finally felt ready to marry,” Javeria shared. “Adeel spent three years convincing me, and now I’m living my happiest life.”

Whether loved or criticized, it’s clear that Javeria Abbasi knows how to make a statement, both in love and in style.