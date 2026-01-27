Hania Aamir’s Plastic Surgery reality revealed by cousin

KARACHI – Pakistan’s top diva Hania Amir is once again at the center of social media rumours, with rumors claiming Mere Humsafar star underwent cosmetic procedures, including Botox and surgery used to create dimples on the cheeks.

As Fans and critics alike have been debating her famous dimples and fair complexion, but now, a clarifying statement from Hania Amir’s cousin has gone viral, putting the rumors to rest.

Hania Amir’s cousin, took to social media with detailed post, firmly denying all allegations. She called circulating claims “completely baseless and contrary to the truth” and insisted that Hania Amir’s dimples and fair skin are entirely natural, with no connection to any cosmetic surgery.

Noreen said Hania has been naturally beautiful since childhood. She revealed that Hania entered showbiz industry at just 18 years old with the film Janaan, while she was still BBA student at FAST University. She went on to clarify that over past decade, Hania’s features matured naturally due to aging, physical growth, gym workouts, and a balanced diet.

Noreen also clarified that no marriage plans are under consideration for Meri Zindagi Hai Tu star, and any rumors about her private life are completely unfounded. She also urged the public not to cast negative assumptions on friendships between men and women, stressing that such relationships should not be misinterpreted.