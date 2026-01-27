Pakistan thrash New Zealand by 8 wickets in Under-19 World Cup

Pakistan defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the Super Six stage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup.

The Pakistan Under-19 cricket team chased down the target of 111 runs in 17.1 overs for the loss of two wickets. Sameer Minhas played an unbeaten knock of 76 runs, while Usman Khan scored 15, Hamza Zahoor made 8, and Farhan Yousaf contributed 11 runs.

Earlier, in the match played in Harare, the Pakistan captain won the toss and opted to field first. Batting first, New Zealand were bowled out for 110 runs in 28.3 overs.

For New Zealand, Hugo Bugg scored 39 runs, Mason Clarke 17, Tom Jones 15, and Colum Samson made 10 runs. Three players failed to reach double figures, while two were dismissed without scoring.

For Pakistan, Abdul Subhan claimed four wickets, Ali Raza took three, while Muhammad Siyam and Momin Qamar picked up one wicket each.