Govt School Rooftops in Lahore open for Basant 2026!

LAHORE – Provincial capital Lahore is all set for colorful Basant 2026 as preparations kick off to open school rooftops for kite-flying festivities.

District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore already issued NOCs for 2 out of 15 government schools to participate in this year’s celebrations.

Sources reveal that the Government Victoria Girls Higher Secondary School and Government School Delhi Gate have been granted permission to host Basant events on their rooftops. The much-anticipated rooftop spaces will be auctioned after approval from the respective school councils.

In first phase, the school councils will issue advertisements for the auctions. Following the prescribed procedures, these prime rooftops will be officially leased out for Basant celebrations.

DEA Lahore is leaving no stone unturned: permissions have been sought from the Walled City of Lahore Authority and the district administration to auction rooftops of other government schools as well. Once approvals come through, more schools are expected to join the festive excitement with official NOCs.

With rooftops of historic and central schools opening up, Basant 2026 promises to be bigger, brighter, and more accessible than ever.