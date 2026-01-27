Basant 2026: Kites featuring Imran Khan surface despite recent restrictions

LAHORE – As Lahore gears up for Basant festival 2026, colorful kites featuring images of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan have resurfaced, despite recent government-imposed restrictions.

The images are circulating on social media and some news platforms while their authenticity is yet to be determined independently.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 in Lahore during Basant celebrations to ensure religious harmony and maintain public order.

The Punjab Home Department spokesperson said the new orders prohibit the use of kites with images of sacred books, religious places, or any political or religious figures. Additionally, kites featuring flags of any country or political party are also banned.

A 30-day ban has been enforced on the production, sale, and use of kites with religious or political symbols.

However, single-color or multi-colored kites without images will be allowed for use during Basant.

The ban also applies to the transportation, storage, and sale of kites with such images, and any violations of these orders will be considered a punishable offense.

The government has taken these measures following concerns that provocative elements might use religious or political symbols during the Basant festival.

Under Section 144, the orders are immediately enforceable, and law enforcement agencies have been directed to take strict action against violators.

The Punjab government has granted conditional permission for Basant celebrations in Lahore from February 6 to 8, under the Punjab Kite Flying Act 2025.