Natasha Ali Lakhani’s new bold photos break the internet
Natasha Ali Lakhani, the granddaughter of the legendary singer Noor Jehan, has carved a niche for herself in a short span time of time in the fashion industry.
The makeup maestro is drop-dead gorgeous and is a talent powerhouse with an enthralling Instagram feed that keep her admirers hooked.
This time around, Natasha left the temperatures soaring high as she shared her new bold photos with her family.
By profession, Natasha is a beautician and runs one of the leading makeup houses of Pakistan by the name of “Natasha Salon”.
Moreover, the multi-talented makeup artist also runs her YouTube channel where she uploads makeup tutorials whilst sharing diverse makeup tricks with her followers.
