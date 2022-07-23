Alizeh Shah stars in Ali Tariq's new song 'Raabte'
Pakistani playback singer Ali Tariq has released a new song called 'Raabte' and the music video features the gorgeous star, Alizeh Shah.
Needless to say, the song itself features Shah and Tariq holding hands and staring into each other's eyes while the melodies enthral the music buffs.
Taking to Instagram, the Sun Le Zara crooner shared the news with his fans on his social media handle as he dropped a glimpse of the highly anticipated song.
Earlier, Ali Tariq teases fans with the first poster and teaser of his song 'Raabte' with a poster featuring the Ehd e Wafa starlet.
On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.
