Alizeh Shah stars in Ali Tariq's new song 'Raabte'
Web Desk
03:28 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
Alizeh Shah stars in Ali Tariq's new song 'Raabte'
Source: Alizeh Shah (Instagram)
Share

Pakistani playback singer Ali Tariq has released a new song called 'Raabte' and the music video features the gorgeous star, Alizeh Shah.

Needless to say, the song itself features Shah and Tariq holding hands and staring into each other's eyes while the melodies enthral the music buffs.

Taking to Instagram, the Sun Le Zara crooner shared the news with his fans on his social media handle as he dropped a glimpse of the highly anticipated song.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Tariq (@alitariqmusic)

Earlier, Ali Tariq teases fans with the first poster and teaser of his song 'Raabte' with a poster featuring the Ehd e Wafa starlet.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ali Tariq (@alitariqmusic)

On the work front, Alizeh Shah is sharing the screen with Ali Rehman and Khushal Khan in the drama serial Bebasi.

Alizeh Shah and Eveready Pictures amicably ... 08:32 PM | 8 Jul, 2022

Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah has been in hot waters recently after major production house, Eveready Pictures, filed a ...

More From This Category
Alishbah Anjum leaves fans thrilled with first ...
04:46 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
Pakistani celebrities react to Hamza Shehbaz's ...
03:48 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
Sajal Aly’s latest photo ignites online debate
02:33 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
Ahmed Ali Butt reacts to Ranveer Singh’s nude ...
12:23 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
Aamir Liaquat’s daughter explains reasons for ...
11:10 AM | 23 Jul, 2022
Faizan Sheikh and squad groove to Asim Azhar’s ...
07:45 PM | 22 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alishbah Anjum leaves fans thrilled with first teaser of new song
04:46 PM | 23 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr