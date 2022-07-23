Pakistani celebrities react to Hamza Shehbaz's victory as Punjab CM

Hamza Shehbaz took oath as Punjab Chief Minister on Saturday, July 23. Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman administered the oath at Governor House, Lahore.

He retained the office of CM Punjab by securing 179 votes in the run-off elections held yesterday. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi secured 186 votes but 10 PML-Q votes were not counted by Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari because of Chaudhry Shujaat’s letter. The tables turned in favour of Hamza so in the final tally, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi secured 176 votes.

Here is how the Pakistani celebrities reacted. Multiple stars are speaking up against election results. Mawra Hocane, Maya Ali, and Farhan Saeed are just a few to name, among many others.

On the other hand, Iffat Omar congratulated Maryam Nawaz on the elections and applauds former president Asif Ali Zardari.

Famous writer Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar also tweeted a dispiriting message after the announcement for the CM election results.

