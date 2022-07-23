Watch: CM Hamza Shahbaz leads prayers in Punjab Assembly
Share
LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was spotted leading Maghrib prayers during a session of the provincial assembly for election of the CM slot on Friday.
The video, which is making rounds on social media, shows the PML-N leader and some legislators were offering prayer inside the Punjab Assembly hall while other MPAs are present in their seats.
A day earlier, runoff election was held to pick new leader of the house with Hamza and PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi vying for the position.
View this post on Instagram
In total, Hamza got 179 votes and Pervaiz 186 votes. However, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 votes of PML-Q MPAs cast in favour of Elahi and retained PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab.
Mazari said he rejected these votes in the light of a letter issued by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who said he had directed his party's lawmakers to vote for Hamza Shahbaz.
Election for Punjab chief minister's office ends ... 09:27 PM | 22 Jul, 2022
LAHORE – Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 votes of PML-Q MPAs cast in favour of ...
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
- Paddy directly from seed cultivation method05:56 AM | 22 Jun, 2022
-
- Supreme Court reinstates Hamza Shahbaz's status as interim Punjab CM04:21 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Watch: CM Hamza Shahbaz leads prayers in Punjab Assembly02:56 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
-
-
- Sajal Aly’s latest photo ignites online debate02:33 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022