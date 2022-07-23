Watch: CM Hamza Shahbaz leads prayers in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was spotted leading Maghrib prayers during a session of the provincial assembly for election of the CM slot on Friday.

The video, which is making rounds on social media, shows the PML-N leader and some legislators were offering prayer inside the Punjab Assembly hall while other MPAs are present in their seats.

A day earlier, runoff election was held to pick new leader of the house with Hamza and PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi vying for the position.

In total, Hamza got 179 votes and Pervaiz 186 votes. However, Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected 10 votes of PML-Q MPAs cast in favour of Elahi and retained PML-N’s Hamza Shahbaz as chief minister of Punjab.

Mazari said he rejected these votes in the light of a letter issued by PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who said he had directed his party's lawmakers to vote for Hamza Shahbaz.