04:46 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
Alishbah Anjum leaves fans thrilled with first teaser of new song
Alishbah Anjum started to attract a huge audience towards her content, as the Tiktok star followed the footsteps of her elder sister Jannat Mirza who is the most followed TikTok star in Pakistan.

Now, Alishbah has ventured into the world of mainstream media with her new song soon to be released. Soon, Anjum's massive fan following will see her dazzling in a new couple song with Affan Malik. 

Taking yo Instagram, Affan and Alshba dropped the teaser of the song and revealed that the upcoming song will be sung by the legendary singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

"First Look Of Our Debut Couple Song♥️ Are you guys excited for the song ?", captioned Affan Malik.

Anjum is no stranger to compliments and this time she is winning the hearts of millions of people through her dancing video and exquisite beauty

On the work front, TikTok star Alishbah Anjum made her debut in the music video “Ishq” with Sarmad Qadeer.

