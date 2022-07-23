Establishment likely to mediate between PTI, coalition parties amid deepening political crisis
ISLAMABAD – Talks between Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and coalition parties are expected to begin as the establishment is considering a soft intervention to avert a deepening political crisis.
Senior Pakistani journalist Ansar Abbasi told Geo News that a grand dialogue will be started between the ruling and opposition members with the intervention of the establishment.
The report suggests that the Sharif-led government remained adamant to stay in power till 2023, but there are possibilities of general elections in October this year.
The arch rivals would hold talks to decide the date for fresh polls to control the ongoing political and economic turmoil.
Another senior journalist told the local media outlet that the ousted prime minister Imran Khan is ready for negotiations on election reforms, the economic agenda, and the appointment of the next army chief.
The development comes as the Pakistani currency continues to slide against the USD and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed constant plunges in recent sessions.
Supreme Court reinstates Hamza Shahbaz's status ... 04:21 PM | 23 Jul, 2022
LAHORE – A Supreme Court bench at Lahore Registry relegated Hamza Shahbaz to an interim chief minister of Punjab ...
Earlier today, the country's top court reinstated Hamza Shahbaz as a 'trustee' chief minister of Punjab as the PML-N leader was not allowed to use his powers in any manner to benefit him.
