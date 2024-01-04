Arisha Razi's wedding preparations in full swing

Arisha Razi Khan, a captivating and highly talented actress from Pakistan, has garnered the adoration of millions of fans who closely follow her career. Her journey in acting commenced during her childhood, establishing her as a prominent child star. Following in the footsteps of her elder sister, Sara Razi, who also achieved recognition as a child star, Arisha has left an indelible mark in the industry.

Arisha's initial forays into television during her early childhood endeared her to Pakistani audiences, who admire her not only for her innocence and beauty but also for her exceptional acting prowess. Beyond her acting career, she has seamlessly transitioned into social media, establishing herself as an influential figure.

In 2022, Razi took a significant step in her personal life by entering into matrimony with Abdullah Farrukh. Although she initially refrained from sharing the pictures of her nikah, they eventually surfaced on social media, becoming viral sensations. The actress has been actively providing glimpses of her wedding preparations on Instagram, indicating her excitement for the upcoming nuptials. In one of her posts, she shared a caption that hinted at the presence of her "Dulha," signifying the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

The wedding preparations have not only been confined to the private sphere, as Arisha has also shared dance practice sessions on her Instagram, featuring appearances by her sister.

On the work front, Razi was recently seen in Kam Zarf, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, and Chauraha.