Arisha Razi Khan shares dreamy Ferrari adventure in Dubai

Arisha Razi Khan, a name that sparkles in the world of Pakistani entertainment like a dazzling gem, is a young talent who has captured hearts with her irresistible charm and exceptional acting prowess. This rising starlet has not only graced our screens with her captivating performances but has also left an indelible mark on the hearts of her adoring fans.

Apart from her successful career, Khan is also taking her personal life at the same pace. The 3 Bahadur: The Revenge of Baba Balaam star tied the knot in an intimate Nikkah ceremony last year, and treats her fans with rare glimpses of the couple's PDA-filled pictures.

Recently, she delighted her Instagram followers with an unforgettable collaboration that unfolded in the dazzling city of Dubai. The young actress joined forces with the renowned rental car service, for an extraordinary adventure that saw her behind the wheel of one of her dream cars – a Ferrari.

In a social media post that radiated excitement and gratitude, Arisha shared her Dubai escapade with her fans. She expressed her exhilaration by saying, "I had a fantastic experience in Dubai, thanks to @topline.rentals.ae Rent a car Service. I had the opportunity to shoot with my dream car, and all the amazing video shots were captured by @theweddingtales_uae. Additionally, @makeupartistrybyamaara did a fantastic job with my makeup. I’m truly grateful to all of them for making this experience unforgettable! ????????????"

Within just a matter of hours, the post garnered thousands of likes, and fans flooded the comment section with a sea of heart emojis.

On the work front, Razi was recently seen in Malkin, Chand Ki Pariyan, Kam Zarf, Gul-e-Rana Ki Bhawajain, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Chupke Chupke, and Chauraha.