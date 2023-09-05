WATCH: Yashma Gill rocks Barbie pink outfit in latest Instagram reel

Look no further for a Barbie outfit inspo because Yashma Gill is serving! The Pakistani showbiz industry’s glamorous and enchanting diva never ceases an opportunity to captivate netizens' attention with her charm and beauty.

Apart from her booming career and back to back successful television series, Gill is also known for being one of the trendsetters on social media platforms. The Pyar Ke Sadqay famed actress enjoys a staggering 1.2 million followers on Instagram.

With a profile loaded with candid moments from her professional and personal life, the Kab Mere Kehlaoge star often shares scintillating pictures and reels, and her recent post was no different!

Taking to the picture-sharing app, the 30-year-old actress posed for the camera in a Barbie pink outfit. As always, Gill rocked the look with subtle makeup and complemented the look with a pair of butterfly earrings.

“Tum pehli baar mae deewana kar gaye,” the diva captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashma Asad Gill (@yashmagillofficial)

Social media users were left in awe of the gorgeous diva and were forced to leave heaps of praises in the comment section.

On the work front, Gill has appeared in several serials and is known for her roles in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, and Ishq Munafiq.