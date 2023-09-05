Search

LifestyleViral

Poor judgement or poor language? Netizens remain divided on Sajal Aly's viral video

Noor Fatima 09:37 PM | 5 Sep, 2023
Sajal Aly
Source: Sajal Aly (Instagram)

With the recent platform X (formerly Twitter) tug-of-war between critics and trolls about Pakistani actress Sajal Aly's latest video, it is high time people realize English is just a language!

The Gul-e-Rana actress became a target cyber bullying when an X user posted a clip of Aly speaking in English, saying, "People will start rising in love instead of falling in love – you know what I mean? You know we say, 'Let's fall in love?' Why 'fall' in love, man? Just rise in love."

The X user posted this clip with a rather critical caption stating, "Sajal trying hard to use her brain cells." 

Lo and behold, the internet went ballistic with one side justifying the actress's idea and language, while the other cracked jokes. 

One X user wrote, "I have a degree in literature and teach ELA in elementary school in the US where I’ve grown up. Nothing wrong with this grammatically or otherwise. You like making fun of your own for kicks?"

Another chimed in stating, "Leave my queen alone this isn’t even grammatically incorrect, let her be." 

"I'm sorry but none of you read or engage in books as much as you all say you do? Because if you did, you'd know this isn't a new thought she's come up with. I've heard that saying before. And you'd also know what she meant was you'd want to empower in love not just submit or fall," added another.

The flip side had some jokes up its sleeves with one X user saying "She thought she ate." 

"If you're as hot as Sajal Aly, you're allowed to say whatever you want," said another. 

"If Taylor Swift or someone said the exact same thing, you'd be calling them mother," said one X user in Aly's favor.

Another defended the actress saying, "Mocking her because she’s not as fluent in English? You all hit a new low every day. Plus, what she said has been said a million times before, especially in books." 

One X user elaborated, "Rising in love means being able to make your own choices and decisions and also making your partner capable of the same. And that's what she meant. People in quotes lack brain cells and it is so evident. If you don't understand something, Google it rather than mindlessly trolling."

"Marriages are risky," Sajal Aly gets candid about love and marriage

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

TikToker Alishba Anjum's latest video takes internet by storm

10:03 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill’s latest video is all you need to brighten up your ...

07:59 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Sajal Aly's new bold video draws public ire

02:06 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Saboor Aly slays street fashion in Baku trip

07:38 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Watch: Mehwish Hayat shares an adorable video from the beach

11:53 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Hareem Shah warns of sharing video of Jahangir Tareen today  

09:42 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Pakistan's airports are getting e-gates: Here's how it would save passengers' time

10:44 PM | 5 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 5, 2023

08:13 AM | 5 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 5, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 333.65
Euro EUR 355 359
UK Pound Sterling GBP 416.9 421
U.A.E Dirham AED 91.2 92
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.7 88.5
Australian Dollar AUD 210 212
Bahrain Dinar BHD 813.77 821.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 240 242.4
China Yuan CNY 42.14 42.54
Danish Krone DKK 44.24 44.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 992.22 1001.22
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 181.87 183.87
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 794.68 802.68
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237.6 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 345.45 347.95
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 5, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (5 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Karachi PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Islamabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Peshawar PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Quetta PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Sialkot PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Attock PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Gujranwala PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Jehlum PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Multan PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Bahawalpur PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Gujrat PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Nawabshah PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Chakwal PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Hyderabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Nowshehra PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Sargodha PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Faisalabad PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796
Mirpur PKR 237,300 PKR 2,796

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: