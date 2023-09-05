Poor judgement or poor language? Netizens remain divided on Sajal Aly's viral video

With the recent platform X (formerly Twitter) tug-of-war between critics and trolls about Pakistani actress Sajal Aly's latest video, it is high time people realize English is just a language!

The Gul-e-Rana actress became a target cyber bullying when an X user posted a clip of Aly speaking in English, saying, "People will start rising in love instead of falling in love – you know what I mean? You know we say, 'Let's fall in love?' Why 'fall' in love, man? Just rise in love."

The X user posted this clip with a rather critical caption stating, "Sajal trying hard to use her brain cells."

Lo and behold, the internet went ballistic with one side justifying the actress's idea and language, while the other cracked jokes.

One X user wrote, "I have a degree in literature and teach ELA in elementary school in the US where I’ve grown up. Nothing wrong with this grammatically or otherwise. You like making fun of your own for kicks?"

Another chimed in stating, "Leave my queen alone this isn’t even grammatically incorrect, let her be."

"I'm sorry but none of you read or engage in books as much as you all say you do? Because if you did, you'd know this isn't a new thought she's come up with. I've heard that saying before. And you'd also know what she meant was you'd want to empower in love not just submit or fall," added another.

The flip side had some jokes up its sleeves with one X user saying "She thought she ate."

"If you're as hot as Sajal Aly, you're allowed to say whatever you want," said another.

"If Taylor Swift or someone said the exact same thing, you'd be calling them mother," said one X user in Aly's favor.

Another defended the actress saying, "Mocking her because she’s not as fluent in English? You all hit a new low every day. Plus, what she said has been said a million times before, especially in books."

One X user elaborated, "Rising in love means being able to make your own choices and decisions and also making your partner capable of the same. And that's what she meant. People in quotes lack brain cells and it is so evident. If you don't understand something, Google it rather than mindlessly trolling."