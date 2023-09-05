Poor judgement or poor language? Netizens remain divided on Sajal Aly's viral video

With the recent platform X (formerly Twitter) tug-of-war between critics and trolls about Pakistani actress Sajal Aly's latest video, it is high time people realize English is just a language!
The Gul-e-Rana actress became a target cyber bullying when an X user posted a clip of Aly speaking in English, saying, "People will start rising in love instead of falling in love – you know what I mean? You know we say, 'Let's fall in love?' Why 'fall' in love, man? Just rise in love."
The X user posted this clip with a rather critical caption stating, "Sajal trying hard to use her brain cells."
Lo and behold, the internet went ballistic with one side justifying the actress's idea and language, while the other cracked jokes.
Sajal trying hard to use her braincells pic.twitter.com/F3E0UCKcNc— حیا (@zeynepshah) September 3, 2023
One X user wrote, "I have a degree in literature and teach ELA in elementary school in the US where I’ve grown up. Nothing wrong with this grammatically or otherwise. You like making fun of your own for kicks?"
Another chimed in stating, "Leave my queen alone this isn’t even grammatically incorrect, let her be."
"I'm sorry but none of you read or engage in books as much as you all say you do? Because if you did, you'd know this isn't a new thought she's come up with. I've heard that saying before. And you'd also know what she meant was you'd want to empower in love not just submit or fall," added another.
“People will start rising in love instead of falling in love.” I have a degree in literature & teach ELA in elementary school in the US where I’ve grown up. Nothing wrong with this grammatically or otherwise. You like making fun of your own for kicks? #SajalAly #PakistaniDramas https://t.co/rrELozLea3— SophiaQ (@SophiaAQ) September 4, 2023
Leave my queen alone this isn’t even grammatically incorrect, let her be https://t.co/3JZex6jZqG— Zainab (@zainabfxtima) September 4, 2023
I'm sorry but none of you read or engage in books as much as yall say you do? Because if you did, you'd know this isn't a new thought she's come up with. I've heard yhat saying before. And you'd also know what she meant was you'd want to empower in love not just submit aka fall https://t.co/Dcbt77Qqmd— Zainab⁷ ???? ???????????????? || dulhan-to-be (@mytimemotsjjk) September 4, 2023
The flip side had some jokes up its sleeves with one X user saying "She thought she ate."
"If you're as hot as Sajal Aly, you're allowed to say whatever you want," said another.
She thought she ate ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? https://t.co/HMWu2eaK3x— daisy (@thearcherr_) September 4, 2023
If you're as hot as sajal aly you're allowed to say whatever you want https://t.co/usmXZS9Cpm— sporty dave (@FattySheath) September 5, 2023
"If Taylor Swift or someone said the exact same thing, you'd be calling them mother," said one X user in Aly's favor.
Another defended the actress saying, "Mocking her because she’s not as fluent in English? You all hit a new low every day. Plus, what she said has been said a million times before, especially in books."
if taylor swift or someone said the exact same thing, you'd be calling them mother https://t.co/53SYYke92g— Sameer (@sameerlowkey) September 5, 2023
mocking her coz she’s not as fluent in english?? y’all hit a new low everyday plus what she said has been said a MILLION times before especially in books https://t.co/ArHKCwpXL3— rija. (@sajalsupremacy) September 4, 2023
One X user elaborated, "Rising in love means being able to make your own choices and decisions and also making your partner capable of the same. And that's what she meant. People in quotes lack brain cells and it is so evident. If you don't understand something, Google it rather than mindlessly trolling."
rising in love means being able to make your own choices and decisions and also making your partner capable of the same. and that's what she meant. ppl in quotes lack brain cells and it is so evident.— ???? (@teekhijalebi) September 4, 2023
if you don't understand something google it rather than mindless trolling. https://t.co/1wlrajdJPK
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 5, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|329.9
|333.65
|Euro
|EUR
|355
|359
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|416.9
|421
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|91.2
|92
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|87.7
|88.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|210
|212
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|813.77
|821.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|240
|242.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|42.14
|42.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.24
|44.64
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.83
|39.19
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.36
|2.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|992.22
|1001.22
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.66
|66.26
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.87
|183.87
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|794.68
|802.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.71
|84.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|237.6
|240
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.16
|28.46
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.45
|347.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.71
|8.86
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 237,3000 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs203,450.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs186,494 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 217,523.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Karachi
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Islamabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Peshawar
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Quetta
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sialkot
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Attock
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujranwala
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Jehlum
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Multan
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Gujrat
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nawabshah
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Chakwal
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Hyderabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Nowshehra
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Sargodha
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Faisalabad
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
|Mirpur
|PKR 237,300
|PKR 2,796
